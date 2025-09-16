Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE $SAP

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SAP Stock Down 1.9%

SAP stock opened at $252.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.06 and a 200-day moving average of $282.96. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $217.51 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

