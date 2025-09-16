Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $19.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

