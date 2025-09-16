Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 462,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,989,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total transaction of $1,262,987.04. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at $29,875,167.43. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,053.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,948 shares of company stock worth $97,536,133 in the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $173.87 on Tuesday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $154.07 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of -175.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.45.

Get Our Latest Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.