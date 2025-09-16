Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 386 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Trupanion by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Trupanion by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter.

TRUP stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.05 and a beta of 1.72. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $353.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.73 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $127,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,907.56. This represents a 30.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darryl Rawlings sold 30,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,494.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,413,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,660.70. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,335. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

