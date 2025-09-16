Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,812,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,706,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,574,000 after buying an additional 1,004,724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,046.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 719,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,928,000 after buying an additional 697,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,233,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

