Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 560 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.04. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

