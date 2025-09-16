Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes $37,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $181.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.20 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.44.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.18%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total value of $298,544.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,642.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.09.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

