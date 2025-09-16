Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Has $15.46 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,190 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 8.4% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,097,614 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $415,139,000 after acquiring an additional 279,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.9% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,310 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.54.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $515.36 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.45. The company has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

