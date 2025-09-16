Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.