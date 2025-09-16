Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF $ROSC Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC – Free Report) by 663.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:ROSC opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.03.

About Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multifactor Small Cap index. The fund invests in US companies with small market capitalizations screened for risk, valuation, momentum and quality factors. ROSC was launched on Mar 24, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

