Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. $HVT Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.11% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,929.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 509.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 163.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $342,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,305.32. This trade represents a 33.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $181.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.30%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.