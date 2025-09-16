Health Catalyst, Inc. $HCAT Stock Position Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $5.00 price target on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $211.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

