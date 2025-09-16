Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 384,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Horizon Bancorp (IN) worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $716.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.86. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Bancorp (IN) ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.45 million. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp (IN) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

