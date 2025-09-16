IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of IDEX worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in IDEX by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of IDEX by 970.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.71.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $160.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.52. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.