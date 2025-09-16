Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $2,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $263.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.87 and a 200-day moving average of $250.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

