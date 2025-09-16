Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,115,000 after buying an additional 295,738 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 374,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,095,000 after buying an additional 188,477 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 31,455.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,467,000 after buying an additional 182,756 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 340,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,111,000 after buying an additional 148,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,268,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS opened at $199.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

