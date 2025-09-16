Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 4,552 Shares of Forward Air Corporation $FWRD

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Forward Air worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FWRD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Forward Air by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 120,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Forward Air Price Performance

Forward Air stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $924.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.40. Forward Air Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $618.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.98 million. Forward Air had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.36%. Forward Air’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($23.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Corporation will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

