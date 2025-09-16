Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 51,945 Shares of Wolfspeed $WOLF

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,945 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Wolfspeed worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at $31,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Up 27.0%

WOLF stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $463.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.29.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.