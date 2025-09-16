Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. $NBR

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBR. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,653,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NBR stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $656.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $832.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.98 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. Nabors Industries’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nabors Industries news, major shareholder Varde Partners Inc sold 312,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $12,819,993.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,406,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,704,374.08. This represents a 18.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

