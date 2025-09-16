Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation $ACRE

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.14% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 147,990 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 263,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 0.1%

ACRE stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $265.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -176.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.80 to $4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

