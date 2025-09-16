Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mercury General Corporation $MCY

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Convergence Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Price Performance

NYSE:MCY opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. Mercury General Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.77. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 6.76%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

