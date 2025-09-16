Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,233 Shares of Orion S.A. $OEC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Orion during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Orion by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Orion by 831.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orion during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. Zacks Research raised Orion to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Orion in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Orion Price Performance

NYSE OEC opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $508.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.77 million. Orion had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Orion’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

