Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. $SAH

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 26.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after purchasing an additional 133,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 124.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 197,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.98. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.56. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 1.07%.The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

