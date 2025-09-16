Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Agricultural Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of AGM opened at $191.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.24. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 1-year low of $159.64 and a 1-year high of $217.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.54 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 4,224 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.12, for a total transaction of $870,650.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,552.40. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 293 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $60,091.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,007.88. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,017 shares of company stock worth $1,240,807. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

