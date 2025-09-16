Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Five Star Bancorp $FSBC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.06% of Five Star Bancorp worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 8,240.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lydia Ann Ramirez-Medina sold 825 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,042.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 22.14%.The business had revenue of $38.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Star Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

