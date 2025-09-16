Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Corporation $NMFC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 72,944 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 77,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.80. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price target on New Mountain Finance and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.60.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

