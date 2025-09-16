Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. $NNI

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,341,000 after purchasing an additional 187,813 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at $4,429,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 13,657.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 209.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:NNI opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.15 and a 12 month high of $136.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.14. The company has a current ratio of 29.42, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $3.14. Nelnet had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $540.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 41,929 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,000,033.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,817.50. The trade was a 98.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $399,754.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,252. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

