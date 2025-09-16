Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth $11,228,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 276,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth $158,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,292,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,951,000 after purchasing an additional 138,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth $3,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price objective on CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

