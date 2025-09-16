Inspire Investing LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ExlService by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in ExlService by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ExlService by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%.The company had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

