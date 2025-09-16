Inspire Investing LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Cars.com Inc. $CARS

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 242,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 42,641 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cars.com by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

In related news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 15,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,885.97. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Price Performance

NYSE:CARS opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $827.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.71%.The company had revenue of $178.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

