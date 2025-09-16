Inspire Investing LLC Has $344,000 Stake in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 913.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,300,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5,891.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,373,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,162,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,499,000 after acquiring an additional 743,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 902,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 651,549 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 605,342 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGIC Investment

Insider Activity

In other MGIC Investment news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,220,380.76. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $786,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,294.22. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.