Inspire Investing LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,806,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,482,000 after acquiring an additional 554,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,570,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after purchasing an additional 171,228 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,876,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,618,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 57,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,935,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,320,000 after acquiring an additional 420,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IRT opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 566.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

