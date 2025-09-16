Inspire Investing LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. $SMP

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 35,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.66. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.21 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.45%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

