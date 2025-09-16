Inspire Investing LLC Has $345,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 126.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.86 and its 200-day moving average is $130.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $201.06. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.70.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The firm had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Wall Street Zen lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

