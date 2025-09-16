Inspire Investing LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 23.39%. Analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STBA. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on S&T Bancorp

About S&T Bancorp

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.