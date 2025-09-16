Inspire Investing LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rayonier by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

