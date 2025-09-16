Inspire Investing LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,126,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,004,000 after buying an additional 321,343 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 138.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,650,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 959,641 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,013,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,662 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 733,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,207.7% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 600,294 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.72. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $287.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

