Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,239 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $420,844.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,081.53. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.6%

DFIN stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

