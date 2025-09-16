Inspire Investing LLC Invests $345,000 in TaskUs, Inc. $TASK

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TASK. Think Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 12.9% during the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 3,253,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after buying an additional 371,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TaskUs by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 651,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 301,119 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $2,576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TaskUs by 913.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 697.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 123,809 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TaskUs Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ:TASK opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on TaskUs
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TaskUs
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.