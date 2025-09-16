Inspire Investing LLC Invests $345,000 in TaskUs, Inc. $TASK

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TASK. Think Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 12.9% during the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 3,253,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after buying an additional 371,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TaskUs by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 651,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 301,119 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $2,576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TaskUs by 913.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 697.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 123,809 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

TASK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

