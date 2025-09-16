Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:JBGS opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.73. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 29.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBG SMITH Properties

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Evan Regan-Levine sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $134,964.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $217,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,457 shares of company stock worth $661,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.