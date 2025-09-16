Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,669.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 42.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 599,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,467.82. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

FULT opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $328.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

