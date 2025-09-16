Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 236.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $153,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,921.60. This trade represents a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 6.0%

GO stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 238.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $21.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

