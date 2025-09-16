Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 11,663 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 889.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $1,765,272.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 312,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,867.84. The trade was a 24.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.31.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MXL stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MaxLinear, Inc has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.76.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

