Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,923 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CECO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 54,551 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of CECO stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $50.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.99%. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Securities set a $51.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 3,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.93 per share, for a total transaction of $140,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,865. This represents a 3.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio A. Mannarino sold 20,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 77,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,719.39. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,915 and have sold 120,000 shares valued at $5,128,900. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

