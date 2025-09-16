Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 368 Shares of MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 190.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in MYR Group by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in MYR Group by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Shares of MYRG opened at $173.81 on Tuesday. MYR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $220.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $900.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

