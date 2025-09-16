Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 818,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 142,976 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Performance

PDM opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Piedmont Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.The company had revenue of $111.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.440 EPS. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Piedmont Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

