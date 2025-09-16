Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Position in Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Home BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home BancShares during the first quarter worth about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Home BancShares by 60.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Home BancShares by 32.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 60.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home BancShares

In related news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $664,855.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,036.16. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,334,095.52. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOMB. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Home BancShares Stock Performance

Home BancShares stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.81. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%.The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Home BancShares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

