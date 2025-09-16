Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stake in BancFirst Corporation $BANF

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 1.4% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.49. BancFirst Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.77.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Analysts anticipate that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $631,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $757,740. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

