Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 65,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 31,547 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,736,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,695,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jed Dolson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $1,335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 273,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,265,869.80. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

