Inspire Investing LLC Sells 148 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of R. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 116.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R opened at $187.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.54 and a 1-year high of $191.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steve W. Martin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total transaction of $1,028,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,460.30. The trade was a 18.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $180,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,088.07. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,618 shares of company stock worth $7,587,997. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

